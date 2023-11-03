Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

STLD stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.