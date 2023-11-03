State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of State Street worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

State Street Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.