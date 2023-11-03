Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.