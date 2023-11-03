SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,545 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $737,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

