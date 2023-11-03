S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 7.0 %

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPGI opened at $375.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.05 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

