Smith Salley & Associates Sells 69 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average is $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.