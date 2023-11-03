Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.17. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 167,384 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

