SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $137.77, but opened at $124.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $120.13, with a volume of 172,576 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,830 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

