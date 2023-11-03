Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:SRG opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,673,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 178,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 84,529 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 588,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 502,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 171,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

