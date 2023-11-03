Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

