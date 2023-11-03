Scotiabank Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$44.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

FN opened at C$38.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.7938596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

