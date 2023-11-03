Savant Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,609,000 after buying an additional 119,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock worth $17,664,512. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $242.42.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

