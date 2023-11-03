Savant Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $480.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.37 and a 200 day moving average of $486.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

