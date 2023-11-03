Sandy Spring Bank Sells 660 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

