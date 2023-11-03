Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $121.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

