Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,723,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $128.20 and a 12-month high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

