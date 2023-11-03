Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 28,905 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 150.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.66% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $23.30 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.