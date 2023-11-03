Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.18.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $148.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.