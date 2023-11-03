Raymond James Lowers SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $80.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of SSB opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,187,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $302,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

