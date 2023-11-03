Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.14. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 202,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

