QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.