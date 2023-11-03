Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Qiagen Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,357,000 after buying an additional 421,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 36.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after buying an additional 814,039 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

