Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $886.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.85. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. State Street Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after buying an additional 1,008,813 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

