PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Reaches $26.24 on Major Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $208,599.33 and $54,989.96 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $26.24 or 0.00076691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars.

