Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 462 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $246.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

