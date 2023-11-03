Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

