Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.89 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

