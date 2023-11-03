Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $8.24 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

