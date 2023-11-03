Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $7.83 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

