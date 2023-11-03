Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 547.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $150,233,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after buying an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $471.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.97 and a 200-day moving average of $488.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $463,447.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,868,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,868,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,104 shares of company stock worth $10,011,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.