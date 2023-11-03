Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

