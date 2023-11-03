Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 1,186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 94,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 860,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

