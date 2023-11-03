Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,126.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 100,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

