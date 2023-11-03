Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

