Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

