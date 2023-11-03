Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $255.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

