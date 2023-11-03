Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $250.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

