Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE OPY opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $383.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $312.67 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.