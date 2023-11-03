Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $229,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

DraftKings Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.98 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,444 shares of company stock worth $15,895,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

