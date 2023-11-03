Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

