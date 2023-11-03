Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $424.71 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

