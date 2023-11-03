Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $327,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

