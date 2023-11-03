New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 60,548 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of CSX worth $118,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.