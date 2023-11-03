New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,013 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $176,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $373.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

