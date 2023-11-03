New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $90.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 353,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $90,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $3,056,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 22.2 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $44.83 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.