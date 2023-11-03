New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $173.19 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of CVS Health worth $173,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

