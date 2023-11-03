New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $110.06 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $110,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $121,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

