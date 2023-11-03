New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $96,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

