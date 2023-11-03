New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $179,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1 %

GS opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.