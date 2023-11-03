New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 17,594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $143,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 245.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

